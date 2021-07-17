Partly Cloudy icon
Use this code to score 3 years of PlayStation Plus for you or your gaming squad for $120

Grab three years worth of PSN!
Whether you’re a newbie gamer or you have years of gaming experience under your belt, sometimes you need to spoil yourself by purchasing a subscription to your favorite online gaming service.

Not only can a gaming subscription take your experience to a whole new level, but it can also save you some cash along the way. It’s also a great gift to anyone who loves to play. Some of the added benefits of a subscription include access to free games, an expanding collection of new titles and exclusive deals that not everyone has access to.

If this sounds like a good move to you and you’re living the PlayStation lifestyle, right now you can grab three years’ worth of stackable PlayStation Plus subscriptions for only $119.99 when you use coupon PLAYSTATION2021 at checkout. Considering an annual subscription costs $59.99, that’s a crazy good deal.

This gaming bundle allows you to redeem all three of these codes for a total of 3 years for $40 each year. Or, you can share the codes among your closest friends so you can all play together. That’s a total of $120 for 3 years worth of PlayStation and it’s sure to pay itself within the first day due to all the perks that come along with it. With the Playstation Plus 3-year membership, gamers can store their save games and character profiles in the cloud so they can be accessed anywhere you play, even at your friend’s house.

One gamer left a happy 5-star review reading, “PSN is amazing and with free games monthly you can’t go wrong!!! At this price, you’ll be a fool not to jump on this deal!!!”

Take their advice and don’t play the fool by letting this deal pass you by. You can grab a PlayStation Plus 3-year membership for yourself or for your best friends for just $119.99 when you use coupon code PLAYSTATION2021 at checkout. That means you pay only $40 per year.

