Enjoy the music you love all summer long with this waterproof Bluetooth speaker

The X6 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker is not only portable, but also waterproof.

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Having this speaker by your side to enjoy your favorite music, will make summer all the more fun.

However, not any speaker will do if you’re around water because everyone knows that water and electronics don’t mix.

That means if you’re looking to bring your Bluetooth speaker on all your summer adventures, you need one that’s waterproof and durable, like the X6 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker.

This portable Bluetooth speaker features 2 subwoofer diaphragms that are all about that bass and 10W speakers that will give you a stable and powerful stereo sound.

If you’re worried about the speakers getting damaged while during your backyard fiesta, the speaker is protected with woven mesh-like material and has rubber bumpers on each side to ensure it won’t get knicked or dented.

If you’re at the beach, sitting by the pool or camping and the weather takes a turn for the worse, the X6 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker has an IPX6 water resistance rating. This means that you can be assured that it is completely protected from dust and water spray in all directions.

The cool cylinder design on this portable speaker allows you to use it in two ways: either standing up or laying down and it has 16 hours of battery life so you can enjoy your favorite music all day and all night.

This waterproof Bluetooth speaker is super lightweight so it’s easy to take with you on all of your summer adventures, just toss it in your purse or backpack when you head out the door!

If you want to enjoy all your favorite music this summer wherever you go, don’t wait to grab the X6 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, now on sale for only $25.95 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change