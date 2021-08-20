Save nearly 60% on this wireless Apple Watch charger that fits in your pocket

This portable charging attachment fits in your pocket and connects to your keychain when you need to power up.

WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you have an Apple Watch that you wear wherever you go, you might have left the house ready to tackle the day but then looked down to see that you only have 15% battery life left.

That’s not enough juice to get you through your second cup of coffee, let alone to get you through the day. But have no fear, there’s a simple charger that can power you up and get you on your way in no time. The Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain, now on sale for only $19.99, is perfect for iWatch users on the go.

Forget hauling around bulky chargers that take up precious space in your purse or backpack; this portable charging attachment fits in your pocket and easily connects to your keychain when you need to power up.

Simply place your Apple Watch on the black matte magnetic charger and watch the LED lights illuminate when the battery starts to replenish. The strong magnetic adsorption allows you to adjust the angle freely without deviating from the charger center. This charger with a built-in 950mAh lithium-ion battery can charge all iWatch series.

If you’re worried about the keychain running out of power, don’t fret. The keychain charges when your Apple Watch charging.

Current Apple Watch users are happy with this smart charging keychain and one satisfied buyer left this glowing review saying, “[The product] works very well and I recommend it. Also, it’s very easy to carry around and fits on any keychain. I’m going to order at least two more for my family.”

If you’re ready to easily charge your Apple Watch on the go, you can grab the portable Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain for only $19.99. That’s nearly 60% off the regular price of $49 but only for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.