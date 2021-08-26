Save $80 on these ultra-lightweight and comfortable open-ear headphones

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’ve been searching for a pair of headphones that offer comfort and won’t cause ear issues down the road, check out the Exobone Open-Ear Conduction Headphones. These headphones are the future of portable listening and right now you can snag them for 50% off the regular price of $157.

The Exobone headphones provide unmatched comfort with a lightweight and comfortable headset that features a bud-free, pain-free, foldable slim design for all-day listening.

These headphones are equipped with two speakers that play music directly towards your ear canal. They rest on the outside of your ear and not on the inside, which means that surrounding sound isn’t blocked out. You can still hear what’s going on in the world around you but also experience premium audio.

While anyone can use open-ear conduction headphones, they are a great option for those that are hearing impaired because you don’t have to worry about an earbud of headphones interfering with a hearing aid. Additionally, people who are hearing impaired in one ear might be able to enjoy the quality sound with ear conduction headphones that they wouldn’t be able to enjoy with regular earbuds or regular headphones.

What’s even better is that you can wear these headphones when you’re out for a jog or a hike and not only will you still be able to hear what’s around you, but you don’t have to worry about the earpiece moving around in your ear.

Featured in 9to5Mac, Digital Trends, Mashable, Android Authority, Gizmodo, and XDA Developers, the Exobone Open-Ear Conduction Headphones are a great option for anyone that has been seeking a lightweight and comfortable set of headphones without sacrificing superior sound quality.

