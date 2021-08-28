Print your favorite photos anywhere with this portable instant photo printer

Take photos from your phone and print them out immediately using this portable printer.

If you’re tired of leaving photos on your smartphone never to be seen by anyone else but yourself, we’ve found an easy way to get those pictures out to your family and friends to enjoy!

Portable printers are a great way to take photos from your phone and The HP Sprocket Portable 2″x3″ Instant Photo Printer, now on sale for $79.99, is a great option.

With this convenient portable printer, you can print off images as quickly as you take them. No matter where you are or where you go, you will be able to print 2x3-inch photos that you can display on your photo wall, save in a memory box or give away to friends and family.

The Sprocket will print off high-quality photos that are totally smudge-proof. Simply load 10 sheets of 2x3-inch paper into your pocket printer and print!

What makes The Sprocket cooler is the feature that allows you to add fun touch-ups to your images. You can add fun stickers and frames before you print and share your photos to make them even more unique and special. You can even print your social media photos.

When you’re in the HP Sprocket app you can easily view your photo libraries from right inside the app, share photo albums, and even get recommendations for the best photos from any collection.

This portable printer weighs under a pound and is about the size of an average smartphone so you can easily carry it in your purse, backpack or even your back pocket.

Featuring Bluetooth 5.0, The HP Sprocket can also connect to multiple devices and it stays connected when not in use so it’s ready to print the moment you are, without draining your battery.

Given a 4.7/5 star rating on Amazon, The HP Sprocket Portable 2″x3″ Instant Photo Printer, is the perfect choice for quality pictures that you can share and print on the go. You can grab it for only $79.99, but only for a limited time.

