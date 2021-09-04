Get CompTIA certified with this 16-course bundle at a great price

Dive into 16 courses and 1,560 lessons to learn what you need to know to ace your CompTIA exams.

IT workers might go under many people’s radar, but they keep things running. The field of IT is broad and certified IT professionals are in high demand. It includes cybersecurity, tech support, software development and much more.

If you’re considering making a career change, or if this is your first career, your starting point is to get CompTIA certified. Study for the exams and prepare to get certified with the 2021 Complete CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle, valued at $4,400 but on sale for just $69.

Dive into 16 courses and 1,560 lessons to learn what you need to know to ace your CompTIA exams. Start with the fundamentals of CompTIA before exploring the information you need for more than 10 certifications. This includes Security+, A+, CASP+, Network+, Linux+, PenTest+, Project+, Server+, Cloud+, Accelerated A+ Core and CySA+ certifications.

Study to learn skills you can use in the field with courses that cover hardware, software, networks, servers, cloud management, security, operating systems and more. CompTIA certifications prepare you to enter a job with useful knowledge and the courses in this bundle supply you with the information you need to get certified and to be an effective IT professional.

All the courses in this bundle are taught by iCollege, an official CompTIA partner. With iCollege, you know you’re getting the information you actually need for your exams. Instructors present information directly and in ways that are meant for you to easily absorb and remember it. An average rating of 5 out of 5 stars highlights how effective the instructions are.

For a limited time, the 2021 Complete CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle is on sale for just $69. That means you get each course for under $5. Start on your path towards a career in IT with this comprehensive and affordable course bundle.

