Rock out in style with sunglasses that play music

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Phone, keys, wallet, face mask, sunglasses, headphones: the list of items you grab when you leave the house might be getting a little long. MarsQuest Audio Sunglasses combine two useful objects: headphones and sunglasses, so you’ll have one less thing to remember to take with you.

These sunglasses will transform how you listen to music, podcasts and audiobooks. Bluetooth-enabled built-in speakers give you crisp and clear sound. They’re the perfect accessory to take out for a walk, hike or to run errands. And right now you can get them on sale for $129.99.

Unlike earbuds, the speakers on these sunglasses don’t go directly in your ear. Instead, they play audio right next to it, so you can listen to your favorite tunes and content while staying aware of your surroundings.

Ad

An integrated microphone lets you talk on the phone and activate your virtual assistant hands-free. A five-hour battery life will keep you going throughout the day. With an IPX4 waterproof rating, you can sweat in these and keep them safe from water damage at the beach, in the rain, wherever. And, yes, these top-grade nylon lenses have 100% UVA or UVB protection to provide the sun protection that your eyes need.

The MarsQuest Audio Sunglasses don’t sacrifice style for function. They’re a modern take on a classic look with an angular style, charcoal lenses and a frame with hints of gold.

Customer reviews, which average 5 out of 5 stars on the MarsQuest website, highlight just how lightweight, stylish and functional these glasses are. Add a soundtrack to your everyday routine with an accessory that will have you feeling like a super-spy. You’ll wow your friends with this cool gadget that serves a useful function.

Ad

With MarsQuest Audio Sunglasses, there’s no need to buy shades and earbuds. Save money with this all-in-one device, on sale for $129.99. Add style and function to your life with these creative and fun audio sunglasses!

Prices subject to change.