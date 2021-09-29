This 4K camera drone is on sale for an additional 15% off

This drone has an optical flow, which provides you with an accurate and stable hovering fly.

Drones aren’t just some advanced, photo and video recording aircraft used mainly by the military or government anymore. Over the years they’ve become widely available for everyone to use. Whether it’s for recreation, photography, or commercial use. If you’ve ever wanted to get your hands on one for yourself, but don’t want to spend a fortune, now’s your chance. You never know when you’ll get to capture something really impressive or significant!

Fortunately for you, the Black GPS 4K Drone 106 Pro with Gimbal & Electronic Image Stabilization is on sale for an extra 15% off when you use coupon code VIP15 at checkout. You’ll have fun enjoying all the cool, high-tech features and taking quality pics and vids with its 4K camera.

This drone has an optical flow, which provides you with an accurate and stable hovering fly. It’s easy to navigate and possesses a one-key automatic return so it automatically can find its way back to you. And with the remote control, you can fly it from a higher distance.

If you plan on taking photos or videos, you won’t have to worry about any shaky footage as this drone has foldable arms for a nice, stable flight when in its “altitude hold mode” function. Its electronic image stabilization will also help keep the film or pictures you captured from coming out poorly, as well as provide it with a smooth flight. And with its control distance of up to 1,200 meters, you can navigate it from a taller height or longer distance. Perfect for capturing gorgeous scenic views or group shots of your friends and family on a trip!

Other key features include headless mode (locking direction of the remote controller as the heading so it no longer has to distinguish the direction), one key takeoff and landing, altitude holding, gesture control, trajectory flight, 3-axis gimbal, GPS, and video following.

You can get this 4K camera drone today while it’s on sale for 15% off, making it only $58.60 for a limited time only. It’s the best accessory to bring with you on your next vacation, and you shouldn’t travel anywhere without it.

