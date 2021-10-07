Upgrade your laptop setup with this dual-screen monitor

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Laptops are great because they’re portable, fast and powerful. Their small size is a strength, but it can also be a limitation. While the ultimate desktop setup includes at least two monitors, multi-monitor laptops are less common. Luckily, there are high-quality portable monitors you can buy to turn your laptop into a multi-screen setup. Upgrade your laptop without having to buy a whole new one with the Mobile Pixels DUEX Plus: Portable Dual-Screen Laptop Monitor.

The DUEX Plus has a 13.3″ diagonal screen with 1080p full HD that fits right onto your laptop. The versatile sliding lid can work as a protective cover, magnetically attach to the back of the laptop and serve as a prop stand in portrait mode. Rotate the screen and the monitor will automatically sense its orientation and switch upside down. This model is 30% lighter and 40% slimmer than the previous one so you can easily fit it in a bag with your other devices.

Ad

Whether you’re working from home, from the office, at a coworking space or at your favorite coffee shop, an additional monitor can help you stay organized and do more at once. Keep Slack open on one screen and your current work on another—or take notes during video calls with one screen for the call and the other for your document. The possibilities are endless when you add another screen into the mix.

This setup is also ideal for gamers, allowing you to keep a Discord or other chat up on one screen and your game on the other. In addition to Mac and Windows computers, this monitor is compatible with Nintendo Switch and Samsung DeX. As you can easily switch between devices, the DUEX Plus is perfect for study, work, play and anything else!

With an average of 4.8 out of 5 stars on GforGadget.com and a glowing review from The Gadgeteer, this monitor is known to be convenient and effective. For a limited time, the Mobile Pixels DUEX Plus: Portable Dual-Screen Laptop Monitor is on sale for $299. Invest in this setup to maximize your use of your laptop and other devices.

Ad

Prices subject to change.