This HD dash cam is on sale for $40 and it has a parking assist monitor system

If you or someone you knows does a lot of traveling by car and you want to make sure that they stay safe on the road, a dash cam is great car accessory to get.

Not only can a dash cam give you peace of mind when you’re traveling, but it can also help you out in tough situations that might arise.

If you’re looking for dash cam, check out the Blackbox Super HD Dash Cam with Rear Camera, now on sale for only $39.99.

This dash cam is equipped with a 170° wide-angle view from five different lenses and it gives you high-quality images and footage for excellent clarity. There’s a wide angel frontal view that gives you a clear view of the road and everything else in front of view for added safety and security.

If your travels take you into the night or the weather isn’t ideal, the night vision features will keep images and footage clear, so you don’t have to worry about it.

A free rearview camera is also included so you don’t have to worry about that challenging blind spot that strains your neck every time you try to change lines.

Is parallel parking your weakness? No problem! The Blackbox Dash Cam has a parking assist system that has you covered in any parking predicament. It will even keep a close eye on your vehicle and the surrounding area if you have to leave your car unattended in some questionable spots.

Another nice feature of this dash cam is that it has a continuous loop feature so instead of having to replace a memory card, it will record over old footage and you don’t have to think twice about it.

If you’re ready to hit the road with a peace of mind, right now you can grab the Blackbox Super HD Dash Cam with Rear Camera for only $39.99. That’s 66% off the regular price of $119 but only for a limited time.

