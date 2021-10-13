Learn guitar with this awesome course bundle for $29

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

So you want to be a rockstar? The Ultimate Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle is a hot ticket item for guitarists of all levels.

Learning a new skill can be overwhelming, but this course bundle starts with the basics and gradually advances to more complex lessons. You’ll begin with the foundations, learning how to read, write, count, and strum a rhythm. Before long you’ll progress into focusing extensively on chords, scales, arpeggios, music theory, and jazz concepts. The extensive repertoire of songs is representative of jazz, blues, and bluegrass. Whether you’re just looking to jam in your garage with friends or have aspirations of becoming the next great rock legend—you’ll have a blast on your new musicianship journey.

Instructor, Dan Dresnok, is an expert guitarist with 26 years of teaching experience. He has published works in both printed books and online platforms and is an accomplished studio recording artist. Throughout the course, he demos and plays an acoustic guitar to help guide you. Dresnok’s bundle includes 9 courses, 218 lessons, and over 59 hours of training. The online courses are available for both web and mobile streaming for your convenience. All you need is a 6-stringed guitar, and you can practice wherever the internet is accessible. Once you’ve purchased the bundle, the lessons are yours for life.

As you grow as an artist, the most exhilarating part of being a guitarist is finding your style. Once you master your technique, you might even find the courage to start soloing! One of the more challenging (yet most fun) courses of the group is the Ear Training for the Curious Guitarist section. Play ear training games and learn to identify pitches at “first hear”. It’s quite the accomplishment as a musician once you get it down.

Show off your riffing skills at a backyard BBQ or at an award-winning concert hall with The Ultimate Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle for just $29—originally $1601. But now, for a limited time only, you can snag this amazing bundle for $20. Don’t wait— this deal and your superstar potential might slip away before you know it!

