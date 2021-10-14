Create quality videos that are ready for social media with this video editor lifetime subscription

This editing tool makes it super easy to repurpose all of your videos into bite-sized clips.

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

In today’s world of social media platforms, video content is at the top of the list or in this case, the top of the algorithm.

If you want to grow on social and reach your target audience this year and in the years to come, it’s time to start creating quality video content for your brand or business.

But creating video content can be time-consuming and if you’re trying to grow a business, your time is pretty valuable.

That’s why video editors like Piktostory are important.

The Piktostory Video Editor makes it super easy to repurpose all of your videos including webinars, Zoom recordings, virtual events and more into bite-sized video clips that are ready for social media.

Ad

Not only will Piktostory turn your business video recordings into shorter clips but it will also let you customize the video background color to match your needs. You can also generate captions from the transcript automatically and change the color, type and size of fonts to match your brand.

See it in action in this video!

Rated the #2 Product of the Day on Product Hunt, The Piktostory Video Editor Lite Plan comes with a lifetime subscription and is perfect for those that create videos on a semi-regularly basis. It comes with unlimited storage and unlimited downloads at original max resolution. You also have the option to upload your own custom brand logo to the video clips and you get 180 minutes of video length per month.

If you’re ready to start creating quality video content for your social media platforms with ease, right now you can grab the Piktostory Video Editor: Lifetime Subscription for just $89.99. That’s a savings of 83% off the regular of $540 but only for a limited time.

Ad

Prices subject to change