Is it really Halloween if you don’t have this cute 4″ inflatable witch pumpkin sitting on your porch?

If you’re still bummed that you weren’t able to get your bony fingers on the 12-foot skeleton named Skelly that was all the rage on TikTok last month, don’t worry, you’re not alone.

Skelly, along with many other fun Halloween decorations, seemed to be gone before they even hit the store shelves back in August.

The good news is that we were able to locate something even better than a 12-foot spooky skeleton with glowing eyes, a 4-foot plump pumpkin with a witches hat. I mean, who doesn’t want an adorable glowing inflatable pumpkin sitting on their front porch?

This 4-foot Halloween Inflatable Pumpkin Witch W/Hat Pumpkin Lantern Indoor Outdoor Yard Decoration, now on sale for only $36.99, is sure to bring a smile to your face and to all those trick-or-treaters that will be visiting in just a few short weeks.

Complete with energy-saving and a long-lasting internally LED bulb, this pumpkin lantern will beautifully light up your front porch, yard, garden or even the inside of your home.

The quality is top-notch too and it’s made with high-quality 190T polyester cloth which makes it durable and sturdy. The smiley pumpkin lamp is equipped with a waterproof fan, which has strong weather resistance so you don’t have to worry about it during bad weather.

If you’re concerned that some ghost or goblins might try to snatch it in the middle of the night, or if the weather is going to get wicked, it comes with 2 ropes and 2 piles so you can easily fix it in any ideal place. When Halloween is over, the compact size and lightweight design make this inflatable pumpkin lantern very easy to store.

Don’t wait to grab this 4-foot Halloween Inflatable Pumpkin Witch W/Hat Pumpkin Lantern Indoor Outdoor Yard Decoration because for only $38.99 it’s not going to last long!

