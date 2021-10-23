Keep your beverages toasty for a discount

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Coffee, or some kind of hot drink, plays such a pivotal role in so many of our daily routines. Yes, caffeine can be a pick-me-up when motivation and energy run thin, or a way to treat yourself. There’s also a comfort to being able to reach for a hot sip of liquid at any point through your average day’s discomforts and stresses. It can also be kind of a bummer when you reach for the hot sip of whatever your comfort of choice is, and its hot, steamy body has cooled to an unsatisfying, lukewarm temperature.

For those who have been disappointed by a cooled coffee, or tea, or even hot toddy if you’re having a fun day, there is a modern solution to your woes. Check out the SMUG MUG Smart Mug Warmer, which is on sale for just $32.99 (reg. $79). Keep your beverage warm all day with this tempered glass, waterproof warmer that’s suitable for glass, stainless steel, and ceramic mugs.

The Smart Mug is designed to keep your drink hot from the first sip all the way to the last drop. It comes covered with a layer of thermal conductive glass and works by transferring heat to stainless steel, ceramic, and glass mugs. A wipe-clean, water-resistant design keeps your SMUG MUG lightweight, sleek, and attractive. It comes in any of 5 distinct colors as well as a timing feature that helps keep your drink hot for up to 9 hours at a time.

If you’re wondering how this device doesn’t burn itself out, the answer is pretty cool. The SMUG MUG comes with a gravity induction sensor technology that recognizes the weight of the mug and puts it in a standby mode when low or empty before turning off after 5 minutes.

