Transform Your Crafting Space With $69 Off This Foldable Sewing Table

You reap what you sew (pun intended). Whether you’re a bonafide sewing expert or just learning how to sew, it can be hard to maintain focus and progress when your tools and materials are strewn throughout the room. Investing in the right sewing machine is the first step to transforming your ideas into reality. The second step determines your ability to enjoy sewing. Sure, sewing on the kitchen counter or living room table may give you space, but the workspace isn’t ideal to harness the full power of your creativity.

When creating, it’s important to have a table that’s adjustable to your environment, which makes the SewStation 201 Sewing Table by SewingRite the perfect solution for small and large spaces. The table can easily fold and roll away to be stored, and unlike other tables, the SewStation 201 requires no additional tools for setup or storage. Simply unfold the legs and lock the supports into place, then lower or raise the platform with the locking lever to suit your height. Use the quick-release button to unlock the supports and fold the legs when you’re done. It’s that easy! Check out this video to see it in action:

The SewStation comes in two colors: silver and white. In addition to being adjustable, the floor levelers make it easy for the table to be adjusted on uneven floors. No more sewing at an angle or worrying if a seam will be uneven. The table’s laminated top saves you time and makes cleanup easier. If you’re clever like most creators, you can use this table as a computer desk when you’re not crafting.

Creators all over the world are obsessed with the SewStation 201′s handy yard measuring decal that displays inches and centimeters. In fact, it earned 4.5 out of 5 stars from Amazon reviewers, and one customer raved, “I love the table. Of course I use it for sewing And it accommodates my Singer machine very well. I also use it for craft projects and cutting fabric and it makes for great work surface along side my desk. It’s very sturdy and the black color blends well with the furniture in my craft room/home office.”

Get ready to be creative and productive! Normally $199, you can grab the SewStation 201 Sewing Table for just $129.99, or 34% off.

Prices subject to change.