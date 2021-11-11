Your sweaty head needs this cooling pillow and it’s on sale for a limited time

The CarbonIce isn't your average pillow, in fact, it's the only 7-in-1 pillow that features Activ-Air Technology that enhances breathability.

If you sleep with a fan on in the middle of winter are you doing it for the white noise or are you doing it because sometimes you wake up in the middle of the night drenched in sweat?

If you answered yes to both of those questions, you’re not alone.

Whether you have hot flashes or your partner is a freeze baby and has to keep the heat on extra-warm, the CarbonIce 7-in-1 Bacteria Protection & Cooling Pillow might be just the sleeping aide your sweaty head needs.

The CarbonIce isn’t your average pillow, in fact, it’s the only 7-in-1 pillow that features Activ-Air Technology that enhances breathability, keeps you cool with added comfort and is dirt, bacteria, and dust mite resistant.

Made out of cool silk material, this pillow also utilizes the Dual Memo-Density system that allows you to choose your firmness. With a strategic ergonomic design, this pillow promotes Orthopedic Sleeping. It’s perfect for those that suffer from spinal problems because it aligns the spine and relieves pain in your head, neck, and shoulders while retaining shape after use. Not only that, but this revolutionary pillow also gives you 4 dimensions of comfort: soft memory foam, firm memory foam, CarbonIce, and Graphene.

Graphene naturally conducts heat and is great for those cold winter nights that you aren’t sweating and the CarbonIce is perfect for warm summer nights or when the furnace is cranked up too high.

The CarobonIce 7-in-1 Bacteria Protection & Cooling Pillow was Successfully funded on Kickstarter at $314k+ It normally retails for $129 but for or a limited time, you can grab one for just $88.99 and save $40.

