Take your Instagram photos to the next level with this $20 master class bundle

With the rise of high-quality smartphone lenses, digital cameras and editing technology, photography is more accessible than ever. Learn to maximize the tech that’s available to you with lessons from seasoned professionals. The Complete 2022 Photography Master Class Bundle has nine courses and 297 lessons to show you how to take stunning photos for a variety of contexts.

Dive into over 24 hours of content taught by the instructors at Skill Success. The courses in this bundle have averages of 4.2 out of 5-star reviews and higher and present information in clear, intuitive ways. As a student, you’ll have the opportunity to study the most important elements of photography for the modern world.

A course on smartphone photography shows you how you don’t need a fancy camera to take great pictures. If you do have or decide to invest in a DSLR or other camera, there are courses that walk you through how to use your camera to take masterful images. Once you’ve taken photos you can learn to organize and edit them in Adobe Lightroom.

Beyond practical fundamentals of photography, the courses in this bundle will show you how to take portraits, wedding photos and to develop your own personal style. Experiment with indoor and outdoor lighting, explore composition and play with subject matter. The wedding photo course will even give you information on how to start a wedding photography business & build a brand.

Whatever the medium of photography means to you, this course bundle has valuable information and tools. Use it to define your own relationship with photography as an art form, tool of self-expression, and career skill.

For a limited time, this nine-course bundle is on sale for $19.99, at less than $3 per course. Let the Complete 2022 Photography Master Class Bundle be your guide to the next level of photography.

