Shed off those holiday pounds with this sleek folding treadmill, now on sale

The holidays are a time for visiting with family and friends, creating memories, and enjoying delicious holiday meals and desserts. There’s so much good food at the holidays and everyone should indulge because, hey, you deserve it! However, you don’t deserve those extra pounds that millions of Americans will pack on but don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

If you already expect to pack on some extra pounds during the holidays and want a good plan in place to ring in the new year, check out the Goplus 2.25HP Folding Treadmill Running Machine. This folding treadmill is not only affordable but it’s also super functional, stylish, and perfect for at-home use.

With the convenient speed adjustment knob, you can easily achieve the fitness effects of walking, jogging, and running. If you suffer from knee or other joint problems you’ll be delighted to know that the Goplus Treadmill has a 5-layer non-slip and shock-absorbing running belt that will provide you with extra cushion.

The large LED touch display shows speed, time, distance, calories, and heart rate so can easily see your progress during your run.

What makes this foldable treadmill stand out more, is the motor. With a powerful 2.25HP quiet motor, you’ll enjoy a quiet and comfortable sports environment without disturbing other people in your home. You can even connect the treadmill to your phone through Bluetooth and play music while you are exercising. And you can put your phone, cups, and other items on the multifunctional bracket.

If safety is a concern, you’ll be happy to learn that this treadmill is structurally stable and can withstand a weight of 265 pounds. It also comes with a safety key that ensures that the treadmill can be stopped immediately in an emergency.

The Goplus 2.25HP Folding Treadmill Running Machine normally sells for $999 but right now you can take advantage of a limited sale and grab it for $769.99.

