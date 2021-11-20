Remove unwanted body hair pain-free with this laser removal device, now 50% off

This laser hair removal device uses over 600 broad-spectrum flashes to damage the hair follicle at the root.

If you’re tired of reaching for the razor every other day or if you’re done spending money on costly hair removal treatments, why not consider IPL? Intense pulsed light therapy (IPL) is a cool type of laser therapy that is used to treat wrinkles, age spots and yes, even unwanted body hair.

Not only will IPL make removing unwanted body hair easier and less time-consuming but these days you can get your own IPL device to use from the comforts of your own home. One IPL device that is helping people leave painful waxing, plucking and shaving is the LastShave IPL Hair Removal Handset.

This laser hair removal device, now on sale for a limited time for $89.95, uses over 600 broad-spectrum flashes to damage the hair follicle at the root. This process stops the hair from growing back so fast, or in some cases, from growing back at all.

It’s super powerful but not so powerful that you’ll be bothered by painful redness or irritation, instead, you’ll have silky smooth skin from the get-go. This means that you can feel confident using it to remove hair on sensitive areas like your face or bikini area.

The LastShave Hair Removal Handset will not only do an amazing job at removing your unwanted body hair but it’s also built to last and when used correctly, can last up to 10 years.

One happy customer said, “I was honestly surprised with how fast I saw results! Within 2-3 weeks, there was a noticeable difference in my hair growth. Definitely recommended.”

If you’re ready to ditch the pain of shaving, plucking, and waxing, right now you can get the LastShave IPL Hair Removal Handset on sale for just $89.95. That’s a savings of 50% off the regular price of $180 but only for a short time.

