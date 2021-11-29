Never lose power with the Generark Solar Generator, on sale for 30% off in our Cyber Monday Sale

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Emergency preparedness is all about getting ready for something that you never want to happen. As climate change worsens the impact of natural disasters, it’s all the more important to prepare. Keep your essential tools powered up through storms, floods, and earthquakes with the Generark Solar Generator: HomePower ONE + SolarPower ONE. As part of our Cyber Monday Sale, this high-powered backup generator is on sale for an extra 20% off, bringing the price down to just $1,119.20 when you use the code CMSAVE20 at checkout.

The Generark Solar Generator is designed to be both reliable and versatile. It includes a backup power station and portable solar panel so you can cover all your bases, getting the charge you need from the sun, your car, or from an outlet. With 1,002Wh, you get up to seven days of power on a single charge to keep your electronic devices, home appliances, and medical equipment going through disasters and power shutoffs. Take advantage of wide compatibility with three AC outlets, two USB-C outputs, one USB-A output, one for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, and a car outlet.

Ad

In 30 seconds or less, you can set up the portable solar panel to get ultra-high 200W power output. The monocrystalline solar cells offer 50% higher energy conversion efficiency than traditional solar cells so you can get the most from this off-the-grid power setup. Made from durable cloth and PET high-temperature resistant material, this solar panel is built to be a long-lasting investment.

Named after Noah’s Ark, the Generark Solar Generator will be there for you even in the worst disasters. With an average of 4.5/5 stars on Amazon, this setup is trusted to fill in when your regular power source fails.

Prepare for emergencies and relieve worry about how you’ll manage if and when the power goes out with this backup power station and accompanying solar panel. Take advantage of our Cyber Monday Sale to get the Generark Solar Generator: HomePower ONE + SolarPower ONE for an additional 20% off, for just $1,119.20, when you use the code CMSAVE20 at checkout.

Ad

Prices subject to change.