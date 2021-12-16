This handheld portable vacuum cleans all the hard to reach places and it’s on sale for Green Monday

This portable handheld vacuum might be small and weighs in at only 12 ounces but in terms of suction power, it's definitely mighty.

Pulling out the vacuum cleaner every time someone makes a mess is a drag, especially if you have kids or pets who make multiple messes a day.

Not only are most traditional upright vacuum cleaners heavy to lug around but even with attachments, they don’t get hard to reach places well.

If you’ve ever tried cleaning behind that small space behind your entertainment center, you know what I’m talking about!

That’s where the Quantum Handheld Portable Rechargeable Vacuum comes in and for a limited time, as part of our Green Monday Sale, you can use coupon code GREEN20 to save an additional 20% off.

The Quantum Vac uses a digital high-speed motor that gives it a suction power of approximately 9,000Pa. That’s more suction than some upright vacuum cleaners!

Not only that but it’s also cordless which means you don’t have to deal with plugging and unplugging it as you move from room to room but you can also easily use it for your car.

The built-in LED light makes it super easy to clean those dark corners and the handy extension attachment allows you to easily reach into those tough cracks and crevices. It even comes with a soft brush so you can suck up dust from surfaces like glass or upholstery.

If storage is an issue, don’t worry. The Quantum Handheld Portable Rechargeable Vacuum hardly takes up any space in your closest because the cool 90-degree rotating handle allows for compact storage in the pouch that comes with the unit. You’ll also get an extra filter to use when the other one is used up.

Normally $119, right now you can take advantage of our Green Monday Sale and save an additional 20% off the Quantum Handheld Portable Rechargeable Vacuum.

Get the Quantum Handheld Portable Rechargeable for $35.99 (reg. $119) with code GREEN20.

Prices subject to change