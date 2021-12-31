Save 20% on this wet and dry robotic vacuum cleaner during this Cyber Week Sale

The handy Wi-Fi feature on the MyGenie Robotic Vacuum Cleaner makes it easy to schedule a spotless clean.

When you have a dog or cat that sheds a lot, pulling out the vacuum cleaner every day can be a drag.

Not only do you have to lug around a bulky cleaner but you’re also wasting valuable time that you should be spending playing with your pet.

If vacuuming up pet hair is getting on your nerves, maybe it’s time to invest in a robotic vacuum that does all the hard cleaning for you.

The MyGenie X-Sonic Wi-Fi Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is a great choice, and right now, it’s part of our Cyber Week Sale, which means you can enjoy 20% when you use coupon code CYBER20 at checkout.

The cool thing about this robotic vacuum is that it does more than suck up pet hair and debris on your floors, but it also helps to keep them free of germs by washing them too.

The handy Wi-Fi feature on the MyGenie Robotic Vacuum Cleaner makes it easy to schedule a spotless clean, no matter what time of the day, for up to 90 to 120 minutes per day.

When the cleaner needs a charge, it will automatically return to the docking base where it’ll charge up and then get back to cleaning based on your preset schedule.

The motor on the MyGenie is brushless so you don’t have to worry about pet hair getting tangled up on the brushes and it has super strong suction power so no crumb will be left behind. If your dog or cat is taking a snooze in the middle of the floor, the vacuum won’t try to suck them up because it senses where they are and will move around them.

With under a 55 dB noise level, the MyGenie is also pretty quiet so it won’t disturb you or your pet when you’re having some much-needed together time.

If you’re ready to ditch your upright vacuum and add more free time to your day, make sure to snag this deal while it’s available.

