Learn how to play the piano from well-known composers with this $35 online course

Learning to play the piano the right way isn’t as easy as many people think. It can be overwhelming if you don’t have the right guidance and many people will never fully learn because they give up.

If one of your goals in the new year is to learn to play music on the piano, we’ve found the perfect bundle to help you get started, and right now you can grab it for just $34.95.

The Learn to Play the Piano & Music Composition Bundle has everything you need to stay the course when learning to play those ivory keys and this 5-course bundle will have you sounding like a pro in about 27 hours.

In this highly rated bundle, you’ll jump right into your music education by learning popular rhythm-style piano, similar to that of Billy Joel, Norah Jones. Next, you’ll learn how to expand step-by-step into ballad-style, blues, jazz, ragtime, and improvisation and eventually move on to creating your very own melodies.

Instructor and well-known composer Jack Vaughn will then help you master the fundamental patterns of arrangement and composing with his 5-hour intermediate piano lessons. There’s also a course dedicated to music vocabulary and music theory and a primer course that will teach you how to understand the keys on the piano and explore major and minor triads. To finish, you’ll learn how to write chords, basslines, and melodies in the 4.6/5 star-rated music production and songwriting course.

One happy musician that enrolled in this bundle chimed in and left this positive review reading, “Love this, this is a perfect fit for my daughter and myself! There is a lot of content offered and is useful for every beginner to learn to play.”

If you’re ready to dust off the keys on your piano and really learn how to create beautiful music, right now you can get The Learn to Play the Piano & Music Composition Bundle on sale for $34.95. That’s a savings of 95% off the regular price of $740 but only for a short time.

