Upgrade your online security with this highly rated personal digital vault

If online security has you feeling anything but secure about your where and how you store your online banking information and sacred passwords, you need a better system.

It can be stressful to remember all your passwords and it’s entirely no fun when you forget one and have to reset it. That’s where the Enpass Password Manager Individual Plan comes in to save the day.

The Enpass Password Manager Individual Plan is your very own personal digital vault and regularly sells for $79 but for a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription for just $29.99.

Given an impressive 4.4/5 star rating on Trustpilot, Enpass is the answer to all your password debacles and the best feature is that all of your data is stored on your device and not on some random server.

Not only does Enpass generate random and strong passwords so you can get rid of those weak passwords that contain your dog’s name but it also automatically fills your logins and credit cards details into the website. It’ll also let you know if your password is a duplicate of another password or if it becomes compromised.

It will even send you alerts about website breaches so that you can always stay on top of your security and take action fast if needed. You can also login in with Face ID or Touch ID to make things even more secure.

With the Enpass Individual Plan, you’ll get unlimited passwords, vaults, and devices plus you’ll have lifetime access. The desktop app can import data from Chrome, Excel, and other password managers so you don’t have to worry about manually changing them. It will also sync with iCloud, Dropbox, WebDAV, Google Drive, OneDrive, and Box.

If you’re ready for an easier and safer life online, make sure to advantage of this limited-time deal and get a lifetime subscription to The Enpass Password Manager Individual Plan for just $29.99. That’s a savings of 62% off the regular price of $79.

