Save $114 off this Bluetooth vinyl record turntable

The mbeat PT-18K Bluetooth Vinyl Player is the 21st-century style way to play your favorite vinyl records without sacrificing quality sound.

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

There’s nothing better than putting your favorite record on the turntable, cranking the sound dial way up, and relaxing in your comfiest chair. The only downfall is that it’s hard to get your hands on a good turntable these days.

If you have a collection of vinyl records but you’re struggling to get a high-quality turntable, this one might be for you. The mbeat PT-18K Bluetooth Vinyl Player, now on sale for $249, is the 21st-century style way to play your favorite vinyl records without sacrificing quality sound.

Furnished with a full-sized 295mm alloy platter for uniform stability and rotation this Bluetooth vinyl player will give you an authentic listening experience without the vibrations and disturbances that you get with a traditional turntable.

Not only that but there’s also a cool moving magnet cartridge for accurate tracking and a much cleaner sound. It also includes an adjustable tonearm, with the right adjustments made to the counterweight and anti-skating force. This allows the needle to run freely without distortion at any position on the disc.

With the convenient Record to PC function, you can play and record vinyl directly to your PC to digitize your collection, or even better, take it with you on your laptop, phone, or tablet. The Bluetooth transmitter will allow you to listen to your records on Bluetooth-compatible wireless speakers or headphones.

If you’re still on the fence about the mbeat PT-18K Bluetooth Vinyl Player, so far there are many happy customers. One fellow shopper left this 5-star reviewing reading, “Great value! I have been searching for a good quality turntable at a decent price point & I finally found it! Thank-You!”

Check it out in this video!

If you’re ready to make the purchase, don’t wait to grab the mbeat PT-18K Bluetooth Vinyl Player on sale now for just $249. That’s a savings of $114 off the regular price of $363.

Prices subject to change