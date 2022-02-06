Get your startup off the ground with Founders’ Book

The 30-day startup program gives you one task a day to ideate, build prototypes, validate and even launch your startup.

Great ideas can change the world, but real change and success require more than ideas alone. Take your ideas and turn them into something great with lifetime access to Founders’ Book.

When it comes to start-ups, there are structural and personal barriers to bringing ideas to life. Founders’ Book seeks to break down those barriers, making information accessible so all founders and entrepreneurs can achieve great things.

Dive into the world’s largest collection of resources for founders and start-ups. It contains the tools you need to get your startup off the ground, from research to launching to building to scaling.

Explore more than 1,000 tools and platforms across more than 90 categories and more than 2,000 articles and guides. Topics include founder stories, tips for different stages of start-up, growth hacks and best practice guides. Learn the fundamental tips for product management, user interface and experience, landing pages and other skills with tiny guides. The 30-day startup program gives you one task a day to ideate, build prototypes, validate and even launch your startup.

Find tools to support your side hustle and build online communities. Take advantage of features such as startup deals and credits, a financial modeling template and a pitch deck template. Store and document your work in the Founders’ Hub.

In a Medium article titled “4 Tools That Helps Make My Writing Business More Successful,” Founders’ Book was recommended for its time-saving capabilities. The author shared that “it can save at least 200 hours of your time on the lookout for the right advice and resources which can 20x your speed of business growth.”

Start making moves as a founder and finding your footing with your startup with Founders’ Book. Usually priced at $147, lifetime access to Founders’ Book has been discounted by 46%, bringing the price down to just $79. Get ready to turn your great ideas into something real.

