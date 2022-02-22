This standalone 9-port hub is the perfect addition to your collection of peripherals

When is a laptop not a laptop? Well, we suppose that riddle is a little misleading, as the fact is that your laptop is always a laptop, but with this CASA HUB A09, your laptop also becomes a charging station. With a little more than sleight of hand, the ports in your laptop can multiply to create a 9-port hub.

It was only about a decade or so ago that we had to make sure that we had the correct power supply for our various gadgets. Of course, a decade or so ago, we may have only had a couple or three. And now it seems that each device comes with its own cable, but does each device use the same kind of port to charge up or transfer data? Of course not! Some use USB-A ports (like gaming consoles), some use USB-B ports (like scanners and printers), and others use USB-C ports (like smartphones and earbud cases). Then there are VGA ports, HDMI ports, SD and micro-SD card slots — it’s enough to make your head spin, or if you have this productivity powerhouse on hand, enough ports to make sure your devices are always ready for use in the least amount of time.

Each port also has specific benefits. One USB-C port supports fast charging — a maximum power delivery of 100W. An additional USB-C port and a couple of USB-A 3.1 ports allow for high-speed data transfers while the USB-A 2.0 port is for functional expansion and file transfers up to up to 480Mbps. The HDMI and VGA ports will allow you to hook up monitors so you can enjoy movie night on high-resolution screens and the SD and microSD are there just in case you need a little more storage. Made of aluminum alloy to minimize electromagnetic interference, the CASA HUB A09 also features improved heat dissipation and a strengthened connector to help prolong its life.

On sale now for only $99, this standalone HUB is the perfect addition to your collection of peripherals. Compatible with a variety of operating systems, including Mac, iPad, Windows, Chrome, and Linux, CASA HUB A09 is super easy to use — simply plug and play!

