Start producing your own music with Ableton with this 6-course bundle

With the democratization of technology, music production is more accessible than ever. And when it comes to music production software, Ableton is the gold standard. Express your creativity through music by learning Ableton with The Complete Ableton Live 11 Music Producer Bundle.

This six-course bundle includes 297 lessons and over 19 hours of content with thorough coverage on how to start using Ableton to produce your very own music. Courses will walk you through how to navigate the software to record, produce and edit music.

Each of the six courses introduces a new set of skills that you can apply to your music-making practice. Start with the basics of recording and synthesizing audio with Ableton Live 11. Then, go deeper into tools like MIDI recording and warping. Part 3 of this bundle gets into the art of producing music with Ableton including using drum samples and clips to create your own tracks.

A course dedicated to the processes of synthesis and sound design shows you how to use each Ableton Live Instrument for any genre of music. Parts 5 and 6 highlight how to use audio and MIDI effects to mix music and DJ.

The courses in this bundle are taught by Skill Success and have averages of 4.5 and above out of 5-star reviews. On the third course in the bundle, one reviewer wrote “Very thorough survey of the Ableton editing and producing capabilities. Find myself referencing these lectures over and over again.”

Whether you’re an aspiring DJ, bedroom pop producer, or a music lover interested in learning more about production, Ableton is a great place to start. Start mixing your own beats and producing tracks with The Complete Ableton Live 11 Music Producer Bundle. It’s on sale for a limited time for just $29.99, so each course costs you less than $5.

