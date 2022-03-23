Master Facebook marketing with this $30 e-learning bundle

Study Facebook marketing to improve your business’s strategy and to add skills to your resume with The Complete 2022 Facebook Marketing Expert Bundle.

Facebook has nearly 3 billion monthly active users. With a robust social media marketing strategy, brands can reach more and more of the platform’s active users. Study Facebook marketing to improve your business’s strategy and to add skills to your resume with The Complete 2022 Facebook Marketing Expert Bundle.

This e-learning bundle features 11 courses and 34 hours of content on the most relevant uses of Facebook’s ad and marketing infrastructure. Dive into these courses for a comprehensive look into how to leverage the power and popularity of Facebook to boost engagement for your brand.

The courses in this bundle will guide you to tackle Facebook advertising from several angles. Start with two introductory courses including the Facebook Marketing Masterclass with information on curating a Facebook Page for your business and using Facebook Ads. Four courses focus on Facebook Ads with information on publishing compelling content, creating engagement, targeting audiences, promoting posts and increasing profits.

Once you’re familiar with Facebook’s core advertising structure, you can move on to courses about lesser-known but effective strategies. One course covers Facebook Page Insights for you to curate a successful fan page and engage with customers. Another course shows you how to make money from Pages with advanced marketing tactics. A course on the Facebook Sales Funnel will have you make the most of your time and money on the site with efficient and targeted marketing strategies. Two other courses introduce you to Facebook Chatbots to provide custom content on a larger scale.

The courses in this bundle are presented by SkillSuccess with average reviews ranging from 4 to 5 out of 5 stars. Customers appreciated the level of detail included in the courses as well as the clear ways information was presented. This e-learning bundle lets you engage with the lessons at your own pace on your computer or tablet.

Gain a stronger understanding of Facebook marketing for your brand with The Complete 2022 Facebook Marketing Expert Bundle. The bundle is on sale for $29.99, meaning each course costs you less than $3.

