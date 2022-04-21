Don’t get caught in the dark: Let Illumaband light your way

This new-age safety headlamp is totally hands-free, allowing you to do whatever it is you want to do with your hands while having the light to do it.

You’re camping. It’s 3 in the morning and it’s cold outside. Inside your tent, you’re pretty comfy and cozy in your Arctic sleeping bag, but when nature calls, you have to answer. You could fumble around, groping for your flashlight, and then hope nothing untoward happens to it in the outhouse. Or you could simply strap this Illumaband around your head.

Fumbling around the dark is never easy, whether you’re in the great outdoors, trying to get to your electrical panel during a power outage, or sorting through your grandmother’s treasures in the unlit attic of her childhood home. Besides trying to avoid whatever live thing that might run across your path, be it a mouse or a bear, there are other dangers that lurk in the dark. There are items to trip over and objects to bump into. Plus you need to be able to see whatever it is you are looking for or working on.

Enter the Illumaband. This new-age safety headlamp is totally hands-free, allowing you to do whatever it is you want to do with your hands while having the light to do it. The 350 lumens offer an unparalleled 230° field of view so that you can see farther into the dark. It’s waterproof and impact resistant so you needn’t worry if the sky opens up to rain or you accidentally drop it. With a simple wave of your hand, you can activate any of the five lighting modes and feel confident that your way will be lit for up to eight hours thanks to the 1,200mAh battery.

The Illumaband is a great addition to your survival kit. You never know when you may be without power, or are caught in the dark for any reason, having this headlamp on hand (or rather, on head) could be a lifesaver. Get yours today for only $29.99.

