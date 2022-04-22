This smart vacuum cleans, sterilizes your floors and it’s on sale

If you're looking for someone or something to take care of your dirty floors while you're enjoying the day outside, check out this Smart Vacuum Cleaner.

With the arrival of spring, no one wants to be held up inside cleaning their house. Most people would rather be outside enjoying the fresh air and planting their summer garden or hitting the nature trail for a nice long hike, not sweeping up the dirt and pet hair off their floors.

If you’re looking for someone or something to take care of your dirty floors while you’re enjoying the day outside, check out this Smart Vacuum Cleaner now on sale for an affordable $69.99.

This smart vacuum cleaner will not only allow you to get outside and enjoy the nice weather but it will also become your new BFF. You don’t have to drag out your upright vacuum cleaner and search for an outlet, all you have to do is place this little robot vacuum cleaner on the floor and it gets its cleaning groove on.

Not only will it clean your floor but it also has a pretty nifty intelligent floor recognition system. This system allows it to venture into places that are hard to reach like under sofas, under beds, under tables, and more. It will remove dust from carpets and other floor surfaces and it also has UV light sterilization so none of those pesky germs are left behind.

The Smart Vacuum Cleaner runs on a built-in battery that will last up to 90 minutes on a full charge. When it needs to charge all you’ll have to do is plug the charging cord into an outlet and then let it get back to cleaning.

If you’re ready to let something else do your dirty work this spring, don’t wait to take advantage of this deal. Get the Smart Vacuum Cleaner on sale for just $69.99. That’s a savings of $10 off the regular price of $80 but only for a limited time.

