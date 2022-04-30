Learn how to trade in the crypto market with this $35 bundle

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’re outside looking in, it can seem like the cryptocurrency market is all smoke and mirrors. And while it’s true that the technology is new, you don’t need to be a tech entrepreneur or financial savant to take advantage of it. The one ironclad rule of the market still applies: Don’t trade anything you know nothing about. The easiest way for curious investors to get the information they need is here (and cheaper than you think): the 2022 Advanced Cryptocurrency Trading Bundle.

What you’ve got here is a series of 7 online courses, all taught by experienced financial coaches and tech experts like Yassin Marco. The information is presented in an engaging way that will appeal even to those who’ve barely heard of cryptocurrency - but the advanced tips you’ll get in later courses can benefit even experienced traders.

In the intro courses, you’ll learn the blockchain tech behind currencies like Ethereum, Bitcoin, and the other prominent players in the market. But more importantly, you’ll see their appeal to other traders and how they’re poised to change financial markets in the future. Within a few hours, you’ll be setting up your account on a trading platform and making your own moves.

In later classes, you’ll learn that there’s more than one way to invest in crypto. There’s a specific guide on short selling that will show you how to get quick profits for less risk, and one on futures trading that will really give your portfolio some strength after you’ve learned how to analyze the markets. From Fibonacci analysis tools to Bollinger Band strategies, these courses will provide you with everything you need to dive into crypto the smart way.

The 2022 Advanced Cryptocurrency Trading Bundle includes 27 hours of tips and instruction, and you can get access to it all for $35 — a full 97% off the MSRP.

