Enjoy this price drop and treat yourself to this smokeless grill just in time for summer

Summer means that it’s time to pull out the outdoor grill, clean it up, and get it ready for burgers, dogs, and some nice juicy steaks. There’s nothing better than firing up the grill on a warm summer day and filling the air with the awesome smells of a backyard barbecue. However, sometimes the weather doesn’t give a hoot about our grilling plans.

Thankfully, when the weather ruins your plans of grilling outside, you can still enjoy the taste of a nicely grilled burger with this Smokeless Non-Stick Indoor/Outdoor Grill. Not only does this smokeless grill cook your food like your outside standard grill but get this, it does it in a healthier way.

With food-safe, non-stick PTFE coating, this grill encourages even heating without needing oil or butter. It reduces cholesterol and fat content in foods while sealing in juices, keeping the flavor intact. It works great for moist veggie kabobs, burgers, green and red chilies for Mexican dishes, and much more. It’s safe to use on both electric and gas stoves and it has a handy drip pan. This integrated drip pan catches excess grease and when filled with water, and it keeps food moist and smoke-free. It also prevents grease from splattering all over so you don’t have to worry about wiping up a big mess after you’re done grilling.

So far this smokeless grill has been a hit among fellow grill chefs. One happy griller left this 5-star review that reads, “Small but mighty product. Easy to use, easy to clean. Great little steamer/grill. Convenient and healthy way to prepare delicious and nutritious dishes.”

If you’re ready to get your grill on this summer but in a healthier and cleanlier way, don’t wait to snag this deal. Normally $49, you can get the Smokeless Non-Stick Indoor/Outdoor Grill on sale for 59% off at $19.99 for a limited time.

