Sips for the senses — enjoy your wine with this electronic decanter with Bluetooth speakers

Certainly a handsome decanter adds to the elegance of your table setting. But decanting your wine is about so much more than just making everything (including you!) look good. First and foremost, it enhances the flavor of your favorite vintage, enriching the aromas and softening the tannins. The next time you want to bring out the best in your wine, consider this Wake Up Wine Pro S Electronic Decanter.

Available now for only $169.99 at 43% off, this electronic decanter offers one more fun element. It features Bluetooth speakers that play audio in 360° omni-directional sound right from your device, thus offering you delectable taste on your tongue and music to your ears.

What is it about decanting that can make your wine taste more expensive than the price you paid for it? Red wines, in particular, hold a fair amount of sediment. The decanting process separates the sediment from the liquid, such as bits of seeds, grape skin, and crystal-like tartrates. While all natural and not harmful, filtering it out leaves the wine free of these dregs. Furthermore, wines often spend a lot of time in the bottle with no oxygen exposure. Aeration expands all the dormant aromas and flavors in your wine, waking it up to its full potential.

The Wake Up Wine Pro S works faster than many decanters and can make any wine taste two to five times better in just minutes. With a super-fine sediment strainer and a glass stopper to ensure an airtight fix, it’s a must-have whether you’re just a weekend sipper or a wine aficionado.

The Wake Up Wine Pro S is endorsed by Jörn Kleinhans, Certified Sommelier and Wine Judge. With this device, you can feel confident that when your next order of wine arrives that you will enjoy it as Mr. Kleinhans praises “… the way the winemaker intended.”

Cheers to upgrading your wine-drinking experience! Normally $299, you can get the Wake Up Wine Pro S on sale for $169.99 for a limited time.

