Keep your identity safe online with 20% off this top VPN

Cybersecurity isn’t just a problem for big businesses. From the bots that track your online activity to the hackers who lurk on unsecured wi-fi access points, there have never been more ways to lose your privacy on the internet. That’s the bad news, and it’s not getting better anytime soon. The good news is that a reliable VPN can protect you from most of these threats — and they don’t get much more reliable than Ivacy VPN. This highly-rated Virtual Private Network is a great security option anytime, but this month, subscriptions are going for an additional 20% off with promo code VPN20.

If you’ve never used a VPN before, Ivacy makes it easy. Once you sign up, you get to mask your IP address through one of more than 1,000 servers located in over 50 countries. That means that no matter where you are, you can not only keep your identity safer but enjoy the same browsing and download speed that you’re used to. It’s a great option whether you’re downloading files, streaming your favorite shows, or just surfing around.

Ivacy has consistently gotten great reviews on sites like Trustpilot for its speed and security innovations. The company has a strict no-logging policy, and it was the first VPN to implement split tunneling, a feature that lets you route some traffic through the VPN while staying local with select applications. With Ivacy, you can get your anonymity back when sharing files or communicating with others. You can even get a dedicated VPN service for your Kodi media player, and it’s all protected behind an additional layer of 256-bit encryption.

A subscription to Ivacy lets you use the service on up to five devices. A five-year subscription is already on sale, but through May 24th, you can take advantage of an additional discount. Just use the coupon code VPN20 to get Ivacy for $31.99 (regularly $39.99).

