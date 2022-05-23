Take your cybersecurity to the next level with the Deeper Connect Pico VPN

While October has been acknowledged as Cybersecurity Awareness Month, we would argue that every month should be so recognized. After all, hackers don’t take vacations, and your online security is at peril from the moment you turn on your devices. If you want to make sure that you’re the only one who has access to what you look at, see, and do while you’re browsing the internet, you need Deeper Connect Pico, the world’s thinnest, lightest, smallest, yet most unique and powerful cybersecurity hardware device.

If you fail to safeguard your personal information while online, you are leaving yourself open to potential identity theft. Through cookies, malware, fraudulent emails, and more, hackers can get access to your passwords, SSN, bank account numbers, and more. Here are a few stats to ponder: 15 million US citizens experience identity theft every year. Someone becomes the victim of identity fraud every 14 seconds. People active on social media are more likely to have their details stolen. While these facts are troubling, they only serve to reinforce the need to safeguard your online activity.

There are a number of precautions that you can take to ensure that you are protected, but perhaps the most effective and easiest is to hook your devices up to Deeper Connect Pico. More than just a VPN, it’s a DPN (Decentralized Private Network) that automatically changes your IP address based on routing rules. Equipped with a 7-layer enterprise-grade cybersecurity function designed to keep your information safe while online, plus protect all your IoT devices, Deeper Connect Pico will encrypt your data and block those annoying pop-up ads to give you a worry-free browsing experience. Together with the included Wi-Fi adapter, it’s portable, easy to connect, and simple to use. Furthermore, it will allow you to access any site you want, no matter where you are on the world with no restrictions.

Your privacy and security are invaluable. Invest in the Deeper Connect Pico today for only $248, and you can rest easy that you have made the smart move and prevented yourself from becoming a statistic.

