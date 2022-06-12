Take childcare up a notch with this smart baby monitor

We all have precious things in our homes that we’d like to keep an extra eye on. It’s safe to say that if you have a baby, they’re going to be far and ahead of the most precious and attention-worthy essentials in your home. To make sure that you can be available to take care of your adorable little child when they’re in need, and to be well prepared for any unforeseen emergencies, new parents ought to have baby monitors.

An old technology with a lot of products out there, it can be difficult to zero in on an advanced baby monitor that does its job and is also well-priced. To help aid with that search, we’ve tracked down the Giraffe Cam Pro Flexible Smart Baby Monitor with Multipurpose Clip Base. Capable of providing a high-definition video with up to 330-degrees of views, this is as high-end as baby monitor imagery gets.

The Giraffe Cam lets you plug into any USB port and attach it to your baby’s crib and other nearby pieces of furniture using a multipurpose base and safety clip. With your Giraffe Cam, you will also get a 4.3-inch HD parent unit monitor, so you can watch your baby’s activity like a real Hollywood director. The camera also comes with a flexible neck for easy twisting and turning, a clip-on base, a wall-mount design with two screw holes, cloud storage to save videos that you’ll want to rewatch forever, as well as local storage on a microSD card with up to 32 GB of space.

For parents who have a love of great devices, this deal on the Giraffe Cam is one that you will not want to miss. For a limited time, you can get the Giraffe Cam Pro Flexible Smart Baby Monitor with Multipurpose Clip Base on sale for just $169.

