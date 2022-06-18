Take fresher air on the road this summer with this popular germ & odor eliminator

VentiFresh is ready to break down those nasty odors and banish foul smells by using a super cool technology implemented by NASA.

If you’re getting ready to hit the road on a nice family vacation but hate the idea of stinky smells in your vehicle, we have the perfect gadget to take care of your smelly concerns: VentiFresh Plus.

This cool, portable, and eco-friendly air purifier is used in many homes to deliver fresher and cleaner air but now, you can take that purified air on the road with the new, popular VentiFresh Plus: Next Generation Germ & Odor Eliminator Car Pack, now on sale for only $59.99.

From yucky smells to dangerous germs, the VentiFresh is ready to break down nasty odors and banish foul smells by using a super cool technology implemented by NASA. Yes, the same technology that is used in the International Space Station.

The technology is called photocatalyst. It works by decomposing odor through natural photosynthesis which produces cleaner air.

It actually removes the bad smell in the air in your car, van, or RV rather than just masking it like other cheap air fresheners do.

And don’t worry --- VentiFresh is just over 2 inches in size, so it won’t be an eye sore.

VentiFresh is electronic and can be used wirelessly. It comes with a USB cable so you can plug it into your vehicle or charge it before you hit the road.

Not only that, but you’ll also get a vent clip and magnet mount to conveniently place it in your vehicle.

When you’re not traveling, you can just move the VentiFresh Plus into your home to enjoy its clean air benefits.

This amazing device was funded on Indiegogo and raised over 388%.

Outstanding reviews go to show just how good this product really is.

Ventifresh owner Engadget says that the product is “A sure shot solution to make home environment odor-free.”

If you’re ready to fill your tiny travel space with fresher air this summer, or if you’re looking for the perfect gift to give your favorite camper, don’t wait to take advantage of this limited-time offer. Get the VentiFresh ECO: Next Generation Odor Eliminator on sale for only $59.99.

That’s a nice savings of 33% off the regular price of $88 back in your pocket.

*Prices subject to change.*