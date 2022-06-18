Travel the world teaching English with this fully accredited course, less than $50 right now

The 120-hour long course covers everything you need to know to start teaching English to speakers of other languages.

If you want to travel to places you’ve always dreamed about and have the freedom to go whenever you like, then teaching English as a foreign language is a great way to do it. With the ability to teach English anywhere, suddenly travel isn’t something you need to save months or years for but something you can enjoy a sustainable income from as you go. There’s a huge demand for TEFL teachers right now across the world, with China, Brazil and South Korea just some of the countries all reporting an increased need for qualified teachers — and the boom shows no sign of slowing.

Even better, right now, you don’t have to enroll in an expensive school to get the qualifications you need to make it happen. Today, we’ve found the expert-approved The Complete Accredited TEFL Certification Course Online, usually $650, on sale for just $49.99. Totally online, you can complete the course in your own time and from the comfort of your home.

The 120-hour-long course covers everything you need to know to start teaching English to speakers of other languages by giving you a complete overview of different teaching methods and practical classroom skills.

You’ll cover useful language learning topics such as how to make grammar easy and fun, applying lessons to real-life scenarios and handling pronunciation challenges, as well as practical teaching skills such as lesson planning and confident classroom management. By the end of the course, you’ll not only have all the makings of an engaging, professional language teacher, but you’ll also have the CPD-Certified accreditation of the course to back your skills up on your resume.

This particular course comes highly recommended, having been featured in publications including Entrepreneur Europe, the New York Post, and Mashable, and comes from the eLearning experts at Cudoo.com, taught by a qualified instructor of more than twenty years experience teaching governments and Fortune 500 companies alike.

Start your English teaching career today with The Complete Accredited TEFL Certification Course Online, on sale now with 92% off, for $49.99 (reg. $650).

