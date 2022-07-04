This fingerprint keypad can make keys a thing of the past

Ever stood at your front door, fumbling around for your keys, only to realize that for some reason they are not there? You check your pockets. You search the ground beneath you. Nope, definitely not there. Now what? If only you had thought to install a Bosma Fingerprint Keypad on your Aegis Smart Door Lock.

Undoubtedly, you are not the only person to have locked yourself out of your house, to have felt that sinking feeling, to have tried to jimmy open windows to let yourself in. Even that spare key you left under the mat is now sitting on the shelf in the front hallway, you have forgotten to put it back after the last time this happened. So you called a locksmith, at no small expense. It’s time to install this Bosma Fingerprint Keypad. It’s going to relieve a little bit of anxiety every time you leave the house, knowing that you will be able to reenter no matter where your keys are.

A convenient add-on for the Bosma Aegis Smart Door Lock, this handy device can be activated with a simple tap of the finger. The uniqueness of your fingerprint will identify you as the rightful entrant, and you will be on the other side of the doorway before you would have been able to pull any keys out of wherever you may keep them. The keypad feature allows you to create temporary passwords that you can share with guests, tenants, or anyone else to whom you wish to allow access. And if someone tries to enter who obviously shouldn’t even be near your place, the keypad will disable itself after multiple attempts and notify you of the suspicious activity—another way of protecting your home from would-be burglars.

How much would you pay for additional peace of mind? We think you can’t really put a price on it, but this bit of stress relief is only $29.99. Please note that it is only compatible with the Bosma Aegis Smart Door Lock (sold separately) and requires an Aegis Wi-Fi Gateway (included in the Aegis package). It cannot be paired with a Sentry Doorbell.

