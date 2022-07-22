Finish your dream script with this $19 screen and playwriting course

Whether you’re just starting your career as a writer or have more experience under your belt, the Complete Screen and Playwriting course is suited for all levels of screen and play writers.

If you’re a writer, you’ve experienced writer’s block at some point in your career. Whether you’re stuck on a certain screenplay idea or too scared to even begin writing, having some guidance and structure is a great place to start.

With 50 hours of content on dialogue, tone, and character development, the Complete Screen and Playwriting course will give you the confidence to take a chance on your dream project.

It'll push you to get the ideas and conversations out of your head and guide you through developing your storyline and writing style.

This course includes 10 comprehensive lectures that’ll inspire you to take a deeper look into your characters, themes, and story settings — and is now on sale for the very budget-friendly price of just $19.

Additionally, these lessons will allow you to unleash your imagination and teach you how to build up to impactful climaxes throughout your storylines.

At the end of each lesson, you’ll be tested with an exam to apply the skill sets you learned and receive a certificate of completion if you pass with at least a 55% percent. These certifications provide hands-on experience and are given and accredited by the International Council for Online Educational Standards.

This Complete Screen and Playwriting course is taught by a “leader in online learning and your one-stop-shop for professional development, personal growth, and goal fulfillment:” the International Open Academy. This online platform has a 9.8 out of 10-star rating and was created to motivate people from around the world, within various industries to pursue their hobbies and passions so they can turn them into monetary lifelong careers.

Typically worth the value of $119, the door is wide open when it comes to having the opportunity to write your dream script. Access the Complete Screen and Playwriting course whenever you are, now for only $19.

