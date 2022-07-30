The Carbon SnoreX is the only pillow with 8-in-1 technology to give you a better night’s sleep

Seems you already have a memory pillow. It remembers how you toss and turn because you can’t get it feeling “just right” underneath your head. It remembers how you threw it off the bed the other night because you were sneezing non-stop. It remembers all the curse words you used (but luckily could not repeat) as you rubbed the sore muscles in your neck. Well, toss that one aside and pick up a pillow that’s going to alleviate all those problems, and more—the Carbon SnoreX™ 8-in-1 Cooling Pillow.

We all know the importance of getting a good night’s sleep, and yet so many of us lack the recommended eight hours of shut-eye for any number of reasons. The stress of the day could be preventing you from relaxing. That afternoon cup of coffee could still be overstimulating you. Your late-night snack may be wreaking havoc with your digestive system. Your before-bedtime-doomscrolling could be causing nightmares. Your partner could be snoring up a storm. Or it could just be your pillow.

Yes, it’s true. The right pillow can make all the difference. This Carbon SnoreX pillow is made with bamboo AirTech memory foam which provides extra support for your head and shoulders, and allows for proper spine alignment. It features an anti-snore neck support channel that cradles your head and neck, to help keep your chin out and your airway more open, reducing those annoying snorting sounds. In addition, it’s hypoallergenic, helps relieve aches and pains, and aids in giving you that restful sleep you’ve been longing for. Its removable Ice Cool Cover will help keep the night sweats at bay, while wicking away moisture from your body, while the dual armrest provides superior comfort.

So stop reading the news late at night, save your caffeine consumption for morning, forget about pizza at midnight, and get this pillow. Available now for only $49.99, a $10 discount off the suggested retail price, the Carbon SnoreX is going allow you to enjoy your best night’s sleep and wake up refreshed and ready to face the day. Make new memories with this pillow.

