Enjoy this $20 off coupon and upgrade your college living space with this smart door lock

Heading off to college is an exciting time for most students. One of the most enjoyable parts of the move-in experience is shopping for your new dorm room or if you’re lucky enough, shopping for your off-campus house. There are a lot of essential must-haves for your new living quarters like bed sheets, pillows, towels, mini-fridges, organizers, lamps, and much more.

One essential that sometimes gets overlooked is security for your living space. Of course, you want college to be fun, exciting, and safe, right? If you answered yes then this college essential is for you.

The BOSMA Aegis Smart Door Lock is a smart lock that replaces the indoor portion of your existing deadbolt and the standard key. It also allows you to unlock the door with a fingerprint and offers motion detection and facial recognition.

That means that you no longer have to worry about misplacing your key and having to call a locksmith to let you back into your home!

What’s even cooler is that you can unlock your door from anywhere and at any time. You can create temporary passcodes for your friends and family so they can come and go as they please even when you’re away at class or doing other fun college activities. With Aegis’s bank-grade AES-128 Advanced Encryption, there’s no need to worry about unauthorized access to your home and if someone does try to get inside your house or dorm room without your permission, the siren alert will go off and you’ll be immediately notified.

Installation is a breeze too, all you have to do is use a screwdriver to mount it to your door and you’re all set!

BOSMA Aegis Smart Door Lock works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and is rated the #1 Smart Door Lock.

If you’re ready to ditch the keys this semester, don’t wait to grab this deal.

Get the BOSMA Aegis Smart Door Lock for just $79.99 when you use coupon code SMARTLOCK for $20 off all orders placed during July and August 2022.

