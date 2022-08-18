Put down the student loan info — this business school program is on sale for only $399

You’ll learn how to start and run a business, how to network, how to write business documents, how to manage finances, how to handle social media, and so much more.

We’ve all dreamed of running our own business at one point, right? For many of us, though, it’s a dream that stays unattainable as the ins and outs of business can seem daunting to learn — not to mention expensive. MBA programs are costly, and most people are understandably reluctant to weigh themselves down with a pile of student loans. But there is a way to learn what you need to know from a qualified instructor: an online business program that won’t break the bank.

Enter the Haroun Education Ventures MBA Degree Program. While it’s usually $1,499, the program has been on sale for just $499 — and now, thanks to our Back To Education sale, which runs until August 24 and encourages people to invest in learning new skills, there’s been another price drop: You can get this program, which offers 400 hours worth of content, for just $399. No coupon needed!

Here’s what to know: The program is the brainchild of Chris Haroun, an entrepreneur who received an MBA from Columbia University and has worked in it all, including consulting, venture capital, and hedge funds. Haroun knows that MBA programs don’t always focus on real-world, practical concepts, so the Education Ventures MBA Degree program places an emphasis on these skills as well as teaching people the basics of business. You’ll learn how to start and run a business, how to network, how to write business documents, how to manage finances, how to handle social media, and so much more. Plus, you can learn at your own pace as you make your way through the hours and hours of online content.

You can rest assured you’re in good hands as you go: Haroun has a 4.5 star instruction rating. As one student put it in their review: “Enrolling in the Haroun Education Ventures MBA Degree Program is the best investment you can make in yourself be it for your career or business, period.”

You won’t just help yourself and your future business with this buy. For every purchase from our Back to Education collection, a portion of proceeds will be donated to students or kids in need, and you’ll get to vote on where the money goes!

Get the Haroun Education Ventures MBA Degree Program for just $399 now.

