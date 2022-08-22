This stovetop espresso maker and milk frother makes delicious coffee in seconds

The MILANO Stovetop Espresso Maker whips up your favorite type of coffee in a matter of seconds and adds creamy foam with its EZ Latte Milk Frother.

Early mornings and long days require a little caffeine to pick yourself up — especially during the school year.

Whip up delicious cups of Joe easily and quickly with the MILANO Stovetop Espresso Maker and EZ Latte Milk Frother Bundle Set, now price-dropped for the Back to Education Event.

Mornings are already hectic enough. You don’t need to add an extra layer of complicated coffee-making into the mix. The MILANO Stovetop Espresso Maker whips up your favorite type of coffee in a matter of seconds and adds creamy foam with its EZ Latte Milk Frother.

All you have to do is add your choice of milk, insert the head of the frother, and flip a switch — you’ll have a delicious specialty coffee (think cappuccino, vanilla latte, or a flat white) in no time. It’s even easier to use than electric espresso coffee machines!

The ultra-portable espresso maker contains a burn guard feature that helps protect your hands and fingers from accidentally touching a hot pan.

It’s also safe for various types of stoves — electric, gas, camping stoves, etc. Made of stainless steel, the versatile coffee-making device is rust-free and extremely easy to wash. Just rinse it under hot water and add a little soap.

With the ability to make six cups per serving, you’ll be able to share with family or friends on those busy mornings, afternoons, or late-night cram sessions. Its beautiful indigo blue speckled exterior goes perfectly with any decor and makes an excellent gift for the coffee-loving person in your life.

While the MILANO Stovetop Espresso Maker + EZ Latte Milk Frother Bundle Set is regularly priced at $65, it is currently 10% off at $58.50 for the Back to Education Event. There’s also a donation portion to go with the event. For every purchase made from the collection, a part of the proceeds will be donated to students or kids in need — and you get to vote on where the money goes! Treat yourself to a scrumptious cup of coffee every morning with this easy-to-use set — but hurry, this offer ends 8/24.

