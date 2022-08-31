This personalized focus music subscription is on sale for $39.99

The extensive sound library, virtual workspaces, and Pomodoro timer and to-do list will simultaneously entertain your brain and keep you from getting sidetracked.

Life is chaotic, and if you find yourself having trouble focusing, you’re not alone. The WiredVibe Personalized Music for Focus: Lifetime Subscription is an innovative toolbox of resources that will help you get your mind back on track and your concentration in check.

Sometimes the overwhelm of work, school, or extracurricular projects can cloud our ability to complete tasks in a timely manner. With the intent of increasing productivity, the WiredVibe creators studied the health benefits of Brainwave Technology and designed a platform combining neuroscience-based visual and sound therapy. The Al-Powered technology adapts in real-time to personal inputs and preferences, such as health, weather, and activity levels. You’ll get a personalized experience based on your needs and start to feel more focused in under 10 minutes!

The extensive sound library, virtual workspaces, and Pomodoro timer and to-do list will simultaneously entertain your brain and keep you from getting sidetracked. The music tracks consist of 3D externalized sounds and special systematic beats, with new content added constantly. The immersive soundscapes will take you deep into a state of relaxation, concentration, or sleep. Your mental health will improve drastically after just one focus session!

One focused customer said, “This is a very interesting product. The sounds really seem to help with productivity and focus. I just put headphones on, start the software in the right mode, and get right into the zone. I find alternative modes also help to wind down and relax. It works great on a desktop PC. I also have it working fine on my mobile phone via a mobile browser (there isn’t an app for it, maybe that will change in the future?). I’m very happy with the purchase and would recommend it.”-Michael Meape

Steer clear of distractions and get the WiredVibe Personalized Music for Focus: Lifetime Subscription for just $39.99—originally $1198. Don’t wait— this deal ends September 5 at 11:59 PM!

