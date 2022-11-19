Increase your productivity and reduce stress for a lifetime with this $60 bundle

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’d like to increase your efficiency and productivity, plus remove some stress from your life, there is nothing like lifetime access to the right apps to make that happen quickly. Fortunately, that’s exactly what you get with the seven apps included in The Premium Limited Edition Mac Bundle ft. Microsoft Office and it happens to be on sale right now for just $59.99.

Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 Lifetime License

No more worrying about subscriptions and rising prices. With a one-time purchase, you’ll instantly receive license keys for a single installation on one Mac and gain immediate access to all of Microsoft’s essential apps.

This license is perfect for small businesses, students, and families who want the classic MS Office email and apps. It has full versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote and the Basic version of Teams. Updates are included, as is free customer service offering excellent support.

Ivacy VPN: Lifetime Subscription

With so much of our activity online and our information in the cloud, you don’t want your family vulnerable to data breaches or cyber-attacks. Now you can browse easily and stress-free forever with a lifetime subscription for a single login to Ivacy VPN.

You’ll enjoy uninterrupted fast, anonymous P2P file-sharing, powerful military-grade 256-bit encryption, strict no-logging policy, and over 3,500 servers in more than 100 locations allowing you to access content all over the world with no buffering if you’re taking advantage of all those cheap flight deals.

With all of these features and much more, it’s easy to see why Ivacy is rated 4.9 out of 5 stars on BestVPNProvider.

Live Home 3D Pro for Mac: Lifetime License

Homeowners and contractors can both make home design and renovations a whole lot easier with this powerful, yet intuitive app that can help you create anything from a shed to a skyscraper. It features house and interior templates with 2,000 3D objects, 2D elevation view, 2,100 materials, an advanced material editor and all kinds of additional tools.

This Mac version is also fully compatible with the iOS version, if you have that installed on any of your mobile devices. So you can go back and forth between your computer and phone or tablet at your convenience.

In addition to these incredibly useful apps, new users can also keep personal data and strong passwords secure with SplashID Pro, change their backgrounds on all kinds of video apps with Xsplit VCam, easily create impressive video presentations with VideoCom Apps Pro and turbocharge email management with Mail Backup X Individual Edition.

Make your life easier, more productive, and less stressful, get The Premium Limited Edition Mac Bundle ft. Microsoft Office while it’s available for only $59.99.

