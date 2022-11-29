Get major savings on air travel with Dollar Flight Club — now 97% off

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Cyber Monday is one of the most exciting times of the year — it’s not over yet. We’re extending Cyber Monday with even more price drops! Expect amazing prices on the top products, although you’ll want to hurry: these deals are only available through Nov. 30, 2022.

One of the most exciting Cyber Monday sales is a subscription to Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+, which allows you to save up to $2,000 on Business, Premium Economy and Economy Class flights. Usually valued at $1,690, it’s now available for just $49.99. That’s 97% off — the best possible pricing you’ll find on the web, no coupons needed!

With prices for air travel escalating to astronomical heights (as Forbes notes, airfares have risen five times faster than the overall inflation rate), Dollar Flight Club is more necessary than ever before. The service helps members find incredible prices on top flights even during the holidays — taking you roundtrip to places like Madrid for $330, Hawaii for $439, Cancun for $175 and more. Basically, the Club helps you make your dream vacations a reality by making travel more affordable than ever.

With a Premium Plus+ subscription, you can expect incredible deals on both domestic and international flights, smart travel tips, instant email alerts about price drops, and perks from Dollar Flight Club’s partners like Babbel and Acanela Expeditions.

The Dollar Flight Club has gotten raves from reviewers. As Condé Nast Traveler said, “Dollar Flight Club, has an impressive track record hunting down low-priced seats,” while Forbes explained, “A great paid service is Dollar Flight Club, which boasts an impressive average of $500 saved per ticket.”

Get a subscription to Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus for only $49.99 now. But make sure to hurry — this incredible price will only last through Nov. 30, 2022.

Prices subject to change.