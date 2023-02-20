This top-rated golf simulator just price dropped to less than $180 for Presidents’ Day

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Golfers, forget waiting for summer weather to practice your putt. With the top-rated Phigolf golf simulator, you can perfect your swing from anywhere. Even better, right now you can grab the latest Phigolf World Tour Edition of the gadget at a special price drop of just $179.99 in the Presidents’ Day sale - a huge $69 saving off the regular price of $249.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/yGtDLklQkw4

You’ll have to move quickly to get this special low price, though, as the sale only runs through February 20 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, sharp.

For golf fans, that means the chance to guarantee golfing practice, whatever the weather. Phigolf, the new release from the bestselling simulator brand, allows you to play, virtually, on more than 38,000 real-world golf courses from across the globe.

Pro players recommend playing at least twice a week to get great at the sport - and with a golf simulator like this which you can use anywhere, anytime, that makes getting in those essential hours a breeze. Just think: extra practice at home, in the yard, or at the office - you’ll be impressing your buddies with your new skills on the green before you know it.

The state-of-the-art Phigolf simulator brings an immersive and realistic golfing experience right to the comfort of your home. Simply use the specially-weighted training stick and sensor with the accompanying app, and you’ll be able to play on the world’s most renowned courses and country clubs, as measured precisely by the same GPS mapping technology used by Bushnell and GolfNow.

Then, you’ll be able to not only familiarize yourself with the next course you plan on visiting, but also get invaluable live 3D analysis on your swinging, chipping, driving, and putting - consider this your coach.

Phigolf has proved so popular with users, in fact, that it has earned a high 4 out of 5-star review score from verified customers, and was successfully funded on Kickstarter, too.

Start getting in more golf practice than ever before with the Phigolf World Tour Edition, on sale for $179.99 (reg. $249), from now through February 20 only.

Prices are subject to change.