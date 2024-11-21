Tired of bumper-to-bumper traffic? Swap your car for this electric scooter

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Traffic has always been pretty rough, especially during rush hour. Unfortunately, that might just get worse with the holiday season lurking around the corner. If you’re tired of wasting your gas while sitting on the freeway and losing your mind at other drivers, you might want to change how you get around.

Ditch the traffic and inflated gas prices by swapping your car for an electric scooter. You might think, “Seriously?” It might not be what you thought we’d suggest, but you’d be surprised at how quickly you can zip around with the Navee V25 e-scooter—and how eco-friendly this alternative commute option is. Order this Amazon favorite for $299.99 (reg. $429) to start riding in style!

Move aside, e-bikes. They had their time in the spotlight, but why wouldn’t you want to cruise to the grocery store or ride around your neighborhood with a cooler version of the Razor scooter you had growing up?

Say goodbye to stress-inducing traffic on the way to work when you have this e-scooter. You can skip the wait by riding in bike lanes or the sidewalk (watch out for pedestrians!), and you’ll get to your destination in a pinch since you can ride at speeds of up to 20mph for 16 miles.

You can check the speed and battery life of your e-scooter on its LED dash to ensure you’re riding safely. Other safety measures include an auto-sensing headlight, which can illuminate your path and allow drivers to see you on the road. The Navee V25 is also waterproof, so you can ride in wet conditions!

You’ll have to park your e-scooter outside your office or the store, but you don’t need to worry about it, thanks to the hidden AirTag holder. The AirTag itself is sold separately, but this feature makes it easy to track your e-scooter when you’re inside. When you’re home from your ride, just fold it up so it fits neatly in your garage, closet, or under the couch.

Your daily commutes just got a whole lot cooler.

Order the Navee V25 foldable e-scooter for $299.99 while inventory is still available!

